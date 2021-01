RIOTS IN THE AGE OF MORAL NARCISSISM: Selfie-Snapping Capitol Hill Rioters Leave FBI a Trail of Over 140,000 Images.

And won’t have Kamala Harris to bail them out this time around, unlike Minneapolis rioters.

Flashback: Hundreds of rioters destroyed property, set fires during Trump’s 2017 inauguration, and all charges were dropped.

(Classical reference in headline.)