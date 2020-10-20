October 20, 2020

VODKAPUNDIT PRESENTS YOUR DAILY INSANITY WRAP: Almost Everyone Agrees That Toobin’s a Snake.

Insanity Wrap needs to know: Is there any fake news POLITICO won’t stoop to publish?

Answer: No. No, there is not.

Before we get to the sordid details, a quick preview of today’s Wrap.

How long before PolitiFact starts fact-checking cereal boxes?

The ladies of TikTok explain leftism’s enduring madness.

Plus, more Jeffrey Toobin hot takes than you can shake a… well, there are a lot.

And so much more at the link, you’d have to be crazy to miss it.