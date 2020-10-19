October 19, 2020

VODKAPUNDIT PRESENTS YOUR DAILY INSANITY WRAP: (Literally) Demonic BLM/Antifa Wants to Kneecap Trump Voters (Literally).

Insanity Wrap needs to know: What does it take to kill the phony Russian Collusion narrative?

Answer: Seriously. This thing has more lives than Dracula, Freddy Krueger, Jason Voorhees, and Micheal Meyers, combined.

Before we get to the sordid details, a quick preview of today’s Wrap.