ANTIFA MAKES ANOTHER SURPRISE IN-KIND CONTRIBUTION TO TRUMP 2020 CAMPAIGN: Rioters Trash Portland Restaurant After Antifa ‘Reviewers’ Target It, But the Black Owner Just Got the Last Word. “Not only are people of good will planning to eat at his restaurant as never before, but he told Fox News that the attack ‘solidified my Trump vote. I’m done with this weakness and we need some real strong leadership.'”