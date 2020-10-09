October 9, 2020

STEVE SCULLY’S QUESTION FOR ANTHONY SCARAMUCCI RAISES EYEBROWS AHEAD OF DEBATE: Debate moderator questioned after asking Scaramucci on Trump.

The moderator of the planned second debate between President Trump and Joe Biden sparked objectivity questions after he publicly asked former White House comms chief-turned-Trump foe Anthony Scaramucci for advice, according to a report.

Steve Scully, political editor of C-SPAN and host of “Washington Journal,” sent Scaramucci what apparently was meant to be a private message, Fox News reported.

“@Scaramucci should I respond to trump,” Scully wrote.

“Ignore. He is having a hard enough time. Some more bad stuff about to go down,” responded “The Mooch,” who was famously fired after his rocky 11-day stint as White House communications director in 2018.

The president had told Fox News host Sean Hannity late Thursday that Scully was a “never-Trumper — and I think somebody said he worked for Biden at one point.”