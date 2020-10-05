October 5, 2020
VODKAPUNDIT PRESENTS YOUR DAILY INSANITY WRAP: McCabe Turns McChicken, Gives Unbelievable Excuse for Not Testifying.
Insanity Wrap needs to know: What’s a good excuse for refusing to testify before Congress, even remotely?
Answer: Pretty much any excuse but the one former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe just gave.
Before we get to the sordid details, a quick preview of today’s Wrap.
- The Wuhan Flu death rate is dropping faster than Ted Kennedy’s pants.
- Finally, a mostly peaceful protest.
- ABC News wants a non-practicing doctor to practice on Trump, because reasons.
And so much more at the link, you’d have to be crazy to miss it.