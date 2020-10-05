«
»

October 5, 2020

VODKAPUNDIT PRESENTS YOUR DAILY INSANITY WRAP: McCabe Turns McChicken, Gives Unbelievable Excuse for Not Testifying.

Insanity Wrap needs to know: What’s a good excuse for refusing to testify before Congress, even remotely?

Answer: Pretty much any excuse but the one former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe just gave.

Before we get to the sordid details, a quick preview of today’s Wrap.

  • The Wuhan Flu death rate is dropping faster than Ted Kennedy’s pants.
  • Finally, a mostly peaceful protest.
  • ABC News wants a non-practicing doctor to practice on Trump, because reasons.

And so much more at the link, you’d have to be crazy to miss it.

Posted by Stephen Green at 10:58 am
InstaPundit is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com.