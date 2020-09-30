September 30, 2020
VODKAPUNDIT PRESENTS YOUR DAILY INSANITY WRAP: Save Us from Another Terrible Debate, Joe Rogan.
Insanity Wrap needs to know: What’s better than Chris Wallace moderating a presidential debate?
Answer: Literally anything up to and including stubbed toes, speed traps, and hemorrhagic fevers.
Before we get to the sordid details, a quick preview of today’s Wrap.
- Andrew Cuomo wants to stick you with his tab.
- Presidential debate inspires dreams of moving to Canada
- The Brave Sir Biden Supercut
And so much more at the link, you’d have to be crazy to miss it.