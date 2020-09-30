«
»

September 30, 2020

VODKAPUNDIT PRESENTS YOUR DAILY INSANITY WRAP: Save Us from Another Terrible Debate, Joe Rogan.

Insanity Wrap needs to know: What’s better than Chris Wallace moderating a presidential debate?

Answer: Literally anything up to and including stubbed toes, speed traps, and hemorrhagic fevers.

Before we get to the sordid details, a quick preview of today’s Wrap.

  • Andrew Cuomo wants to stick you with his tab.
  • Presidential debate inspires dreams of moving to Canada
  • The Brave Sir Biden Supercut

And so much more at the link, you’d have to be crazy to miss it.

Posted by Stephen Green at 2:58 pm