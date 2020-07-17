July 17, 2020

KRUISER’S MORNING BRIEF: Not Coming to a Town Near You—Joe Biden’s Invisible Presidential Campaign. “Because conspiracy theories all have some validity now (I’m even questioning the moon landing since the plague hit), it’s not a stretch to believe that the Biden campaign brain trust hopes that the COVID news gets worse to provide them with an excuse to keep Gropey Joe in the basement. I’ve been saying that for over a month and I’m not alone. Many believe that some sort of COVID-related crisis will be manufactured by Team Biden right before the first scheduled debate. If he does happen to be on the campaign trail at the time, the ‘crisis’ will be used as an excuse to whisk him away to the basement again.”

I’ve taken to calling him Punxutawney Joe.