July 14, 2020

SHOCKER: Zogby: Biden’s ‘dismal’ support from blacks threatens his election. What does he bring to the table, exactly?

Related: When Black Lives Matter to Democrats — And When They Don’t.

“Biden’s a politician, same as the rest of them, same as Trump. But at least with Trump you know where he stands,” he said. “If we were sitting here, me and you, and you’re pretending we’re friends, but then behind my back, you act like you don’t even know me, that’s the worst. I’d much rather you just tell me to my face that we’re not friends. That’s Trump. I respect that. The Democrats always be acting like we’re friends.”

Indeed. And yet, all the worst cities for violence against black people — even police violence — are run by Democrats.

Also: Chance the Rapper Says Blacks Might Be ‘Racist’ if They Prefer Biden Over Kanye West.