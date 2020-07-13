Chance the Rapper Says Blacks Might Be 'Racist' if They Prefer Biden Over Kanye West

Chance the Rapper caused a stir on Monday by supporting Kanye West over presumptive Democratic nominee Joe Biden for president. While he said he understands the desire to oust President Donald Trump, he suggested that Trump’s opponents could do better than Joe Biden. Yet the rapper went further, too. He said black people might be “racist” if they prefer Biden to Kanye.

“Are u more pro biden or anti ye and why? I get that you’ll want to reply that you’re just tryna ‘get trump out’ but in this hypothetical scenario where you’re replacing Trump, can someone explain why Joe Biden would be better??” Chancelor Jonathan Bennett, who performs as Chance the Rapper, tweeted.

“I finally got the answer now. I understand. Yall trust Biden more than yall trust Ye. I think I understand why, I just don’t feel the same way,” Chance the Rapper added.

In this context, the rapper suggested that black people who prefer Biden might be “racist” against Kanye.

“Ima keep it real alota u niggas is racist,” he tweeted.

R&B singer Jessie Woo fanned the flames of anti-Trump outrage, suggesting that Chance the Rapper was wrong to support Kanye West because only Biden could beat Trump in November.

“This upcoming election will be the difference LIFE OR DEATH for many people. People in this country are DYING because of the mismanagement of this pandemic by the current administration. Chance the Wrapper and his mutuals need to be mindful of this,” Woo tweeted.

CNN commentator Keith Boykin noted that Kanye West has already missed the deadline to appear on the ballot in several states. Boykin insisted that Chance’s tweets backing Kanye only support Trump.

“Do your research, Chance. Kanye has already missed the deadline to appear on the ballot in several states. Even if he were the best candidate, which he is not, there is zero chance that he can be elected. Zero. Every tweet you post supporting Kanye only supports Trump,” he tweeted.

The Atlantic‘s Adam Serwer made a salient point in attacking Chance the Rapper’s tweets.

“That Chance tweet is an example of a larger problem, which is viewing the presidency as a vessel for your hopes and dreams rather than as a job that requires particular skills/talents/temperament/knowledge to do well,” Serwer tweeted. Ironically for Serwer, this point may apply against Joe Biden, whose age appears to be catching up with him.

Kanye West has little chance of winning the 2020 election, but he may be laying the groundwork for a future presidential run. Chance the Rapper’s distrust for Joe Biden is well-earned, especially considering Biden’s telling Charlamagne tha God, “If you have a problem figuring out whether you’re voting for me or Trump, then you ain’t black.” Biden also supported the notorious 1993 crime bill, which criminal justice reform advocates blame for problems like mass incarceration.

Democrats like Biden have taken black voters for granted, and Chance the Rapper is speaking up about it. He may or may not end up supporting Kanye West in November, but Chance’s skepticism toward Biden may indeed harm the Democrat’s chances in the general election. Then again, his suggestion that blacks might be racist for preferring Biden may backfire.

Tyler O’Neil is the author of Making Hate Pay: The Corruption of the Southern Poverty Law Center. Follow him on Twitter at @Tyler2ONeil.