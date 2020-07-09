July 9, 2020

HEY, REMEMBER WHEN THE DNC-MSM PRETENDED THAT BIDEN WAS THE MODERATE DEMOCRATIC CANDIDATE? Watch: Joe Biden Vows ‘End to the Era of Shareholder Capitalism.’

Earlier:

● Biden Taps AOC to Chair Campaign’s Climate Change Task Force.

● This is Not a Moderate Position: Joe Biden tells boy we should eliminate the use of plastics.

● Joe Biden Just Lost Any Claim to Being a Moderate With His Embrace of the Green New Deal. As Brandon Morse warned at Red State, “At this point, America has two options in 2020. It’s either Donald Trump or socialism. There doesn’t seem to be an option outside of these two.”

● Ruthless Joe Biden Admits He’ll Sacrifice Hundreds of Thousands of Blue-Collar Workers for His Green Dream.

● Biden ‘100 percent’ supports nationwide plastic bag ban.

● Biden Obliviously Tells Press that Fossil Fuel Execs Should Be Jailed.

After the Democratic presidential candidates’ apocalyptic-themed “climate change” town hall on CNN last year, PJM’s Bryan Preston wrote, “If you like Venezuela, voting for any of them will bring you a whole lot of Venezuela. Thank you, CNN, just for letting these people talk. Do it again next week? Please?”

Actually, maybe not: How Joe Biden might avoid debating Trump.