Ruthless Joe Biden Admits He'll Sacrifice Hundreds of Thousands of Blue-Collar Workers for His Green Dream

You've got to give it to Democrats: they freely admit they do not care one bit about blue-collar workers. They don't. They're the party by and for leftist academics, illegal immigrants, and SJW whackjobs. Although this has been the case for at least a few decades, they've always pretended to care about John Doe. Not any longer. All pretenses are dropped.

Case in point: Joe Biden admitting during Thursday's Democratic presidential debate that he's more than willing to hang out blue-collar workers to dry in order to pursue a costly and largely useless green dream:

"Would you be willing to sacrifice some of that growth, even knowing potentially that it could displace thousands, maybe even hundreds of thousands of blue-collar workers in the interest of transitioning to that greener economy," the moderator asked Biden.

Instead of beating around the bush, Biden simply admitted that "the answer is yes."

Yes, he's quite willing to destroy those people. Hundreds of thousands of them -- and their families.

This is downright shocking. Of course Democrats like Biden also pretend that they're going to "re-train" or "re-educate" those same workers, but everybody with an IQ of 60 or over (indeed, that almost includes chimpanzees) knows that this isn't going to happen. You can't just send those folks back to school. Instead, they'll end up unemployed, sitting at home, feeling useless because they're no longer able to take care of themselves, let alone provide for their families.

It's sickening. This is how little Democrats care about blue-collar workers -- the very people who form the backbone of American society and the nation's economy.

The good news? Team Trump only has to use this video and air it all year long in the Rust Belt states. They don't even have to add anything to it. Just this clip and end it with "I am Donald Trump and I approve this message." That's enough.

