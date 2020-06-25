June 25, 2020

KRUISER’S MORNING BRIEF: It’s Time Cancel the Statue-Toppling Morons. “Many have noted that the stupidity displayed by these young people shows how badly our public schools have failed them. In a column I wrote last week a made the opposite point: this is the triumph of our public education system because whitewashing American history to turn the younger generations into an easily controlled mob has been the point of it all for decades.”

