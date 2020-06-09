June 9, 2020

SMASH ALL THE STATUES: Get Gandhi! “Unknown miscreants vandalised the statue of Mahatma Gandhi outside the Indian embassy in Washington DC with graffiti and spray paint, prompting the mission to register a complaint with the local law enforcement agencies.”

I wouldn’t have taken Antifa to be Commentary readers, but evidently they’re big fans of the Greatest Movie Review Ever Written.

Since the left have long wanted to bring the Fairness Doctrine back, they’re applying its rules to the statues they desecrate: Black Lives Matter protests: Volunteers scrub ‘Churchill was a racist’ graffiti off London statue.

Wait until Antifa discovers that Churchill’s opponent during WWII was both racist and fa — to the max.