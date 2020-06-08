June 8, 2020
MY LATEST FOR THE PJMEDIA MOTHERSHIP: Wascally Gun-Grabbers Coming for Elmer Fudd, Yosemite Sam.
Like millions of other people GenX and younger, I grew up on a steady diet of Looney Tunes. That means I witnessed countless acts of violence, including but not limited to:
• A duck getting his beak shot to the back of his skull.
• A coyote getting himself smashed into mountains, blown up, and hurled into deep canyons.
• A cat smashed by an iron so hard his face became iron-shaped.
• A hunter with a shotgun shooting at defenseless animals.
• A helmet-wearing Martian with a giant ray-gun attempting to blow up the entire Earth.
• General mayhem, violence, and mean-spirited tomfoolery.
• Opera.
Because of all these heinous acts I witnessed, I would later grow up to enter a life of crime, including serial killing, bank robbery, and making underseasoned rabbit stew.
