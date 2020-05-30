May 30, 2020

MINNEAPOLIS GOES BAGDHAD:

The Minnesota state authorities held a press conference at 10:00 yesterday morning. Governor Walz led the parade with a classic yammer yammer yammer blah blah blah performance. I have embedded the video below. He is — they are — over their head, out of their depth, out of it, clueless. You have to see it to believe it. Long-time race hustler Attorney General Keith Ellison is worse than out of it. He is on the other side.

Well, yes: Ellison to Minnesota Protesters: Be Kinder to National Guard Than to Police.

Minnesota attorney general Keith Ellison (D.) told Minneapolis residents protesting the death of George Floyd to direct their ire at local police, rather than the National Guard that has been called into the city to help restore order. Ellison’s remarks come as Minneapolis has been beset by protests and riots after Floyd died in police custody on Monday. Video taken shortly before his death shows a police officer pinning the unarmed man’s neck down with his knee for several minutes. Angry demonstrators set fires across the city, including to a police precinct. “I’d like everyone to recognize the fact that the National Guard just a week ago was administering COVID-19 tests to help people,” Ellison said. “The presence you see on the street, don’t react to them the way you might react to the Minneapolis Police Department. It’s not the same group. They have different leadership, different authority, and their job is to try to bring peace and calm back again. Please remember that this is not the group that you associate with unfair conduct.”

Ellison’s advice to his fellow leftists went unheeded, however: Riot Police, National Guard ‘Completely Abandon’ Perimeter in Minneapolis, Chased Away by Protesters.

Earlier today, a new meme went out, as assembled in this thread of tweets from Joy Reid of MSNBC:

Remarkable info coming out of this presser: Gov. Tim Walls, Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey and St. Paul Mayor Melvin Carter and now MN attorney general Keith Ellison ALL alleging outside forces, domestic and possibly foreign, have post-Tuesday infiltrated the state, and are in organized fashion setting fire to historic businesses in communities of color, and causing mayhem. Ellison cited the widely circulating video of a white man in a gas mask holding an umbrella who was caught by protestors on video breaking windows.

Former New Orleans Mayor Marc Morial told CNN’s Wolf Blitzer to explore whether “white supremacists” or “Russians” were involved. As a Red State contributor writes, “Wolf Blitzer, who is interviewing, offers zero push back or redirect after the ludicrous suggestion that it’s the ‘Russians’ fomenting these riots. You know what none of these clips show? Any condemnation of Antifa, who are not even hiding the fact that they are organizing these riots across the country. No, instead we’ve got to gaslight the country and blame nebulous white supremacists and the evil Russians. It’s all so stupid.”

Saagar Enjeti of the Hudson Institute sums it up: “Timeline of events so far: Dems cheered on riots and looting until they realized how bad those things actually are and now they are desperate to blame phantom Russians and White Nationalists so they don’t have to own the responsibility for the chaos they allowed.”