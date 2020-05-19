May 19, 2020

KRUISER’S MORNING BRIEF: Censorship Has Mutated and Is Thriving During Coronavirus Pandemic. “Matt Taibbi — not exactly a rightwing stalwart — warned last month of what he called the ‘Inevitable Coronavirus Censorship Crisis.’ He was responding to a rather insane and disturbing article in The Atlantic that was basically making the case for adopting a more ChiCom approach to dealing with internet speech. That’s right, a venerable American publication was advocating for more censorship.”