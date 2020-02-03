February 3, 2020

THEY’VE SCREWED THE POOCH WITH THE IOWA CAUCUSES. QUOTH STEPHEN GREEN: “Unfit to run a caucus in a high school gym, but they want to run the country.”

Plus: “On MSNBC, they’re lamenting tonight’s Big Fail by the Iowa state Democratic party, by saying it’s all because they wanted so badly to beat Trump. There’s a lesson there, but I doubt they’ll learn it.”

UPDATE: Mysterious delay.

Cynical me says that when Democrats have a “mysterious delay” in reporting votes, it’s because they’re cheating on the results.