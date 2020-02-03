LIVE: Drunkblogging the Iowa Caucuses
If you need a rundown on how tonight's caucuses are supposed to function, before the infinite number of monkeys with their infinite number of wrenches go to work on the process, I have that for you up here. It's a nifty primer to help you understand the Iowa caucuses without having to think very much.
You’re welcome, America.
To give you an idea of what the stakes are, here's fellow swiller Jim Geraghty:
Clearly, the nominee won't be decided tonight. What is at stake is bragging rights, the appearance of momentum, and a chance to prove which candidate can connect with grassroots voters. All of these are a Big Deal going into New Hampshire, and especially the expensive delegate-rich states that actually will pick the winner.
Unless the DNC puts its thumb on the scale to deny a Sanders candidacy.
But I'm getting ahead of myself.
The liveblog should autorefresh, so you won't need to hit the Reload button to get the latest info. It's better that way, because reloading the whole page taxes our server, and we still haven't sprung for the 8meg memory upgrade on the trust PJM Amiga 500.
I have the Decision Desk supergeniuses on hand. I have C-SPAN. I have a bucket of ice, a bottle of Bombay Sapphire, a peeled lime, and a dry vermouth.
That's as ready as I know how to be, so if you're ready, too...
...shall we begin?
UPDATE: Amazing Managing Editor Paula Bolyard got the DDHQ widget working, so I'll keep their numbers here at the top of the page for you. Snark will follow below in the usual manner.
It's easy to make fun of what one PJ reader called the "Iowa circus." But there's something endearingly earnest about the caucusgoers and especially the caucus leaders -- even if the process is a goat rodeo -- that it's impossible not to love this bit of Americana.
It also means tonight could be a wild ride.
The horror... the horror...
Somebody's wife I'm very familiar with sometimes brings champagne in a sippy thermos to events at our kids' schools.
I mean, at that person's kids' schools.
It's telling that Amy Klobuchar's spokesbeta at the caucus airing on C-SPAN just described Minnesota as "purple."
Decision Desk's numbers will come in here, live as they roll in.
We're working on getting them to show up here, too, but there's a gremlin in there somewhere.