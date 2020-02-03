send
search
rows
Join VIP
Columnists
Newsletters Instapundit
Facebook Twitter
Account
Columnists
Roger L. Simon
Matt Margolis
Richard Fernandez
Rick Moran
Victor Davis Hanson
VodkaPundit
Jim Treacher
Spengler
Stephen Kruiser
Tyler O'Neil
Megan Fox
Ed Driscoll
Instapundit
About Us
Advertise With Us
Contact Us
FAQs
Terms and Conditions
Privacy Policy
California – Do Not Sell My Personal Information
search
font directup
font directdown
print
PJ Media

LIVE: Drunkblogging the Iowa Caucuses

By Stephen Green 2020-02-03T20:10:04
chat comments

If you need a rundown on how tonight's caucuses are supposed to function, before the infinite number of monkeys with their infinite number of wrenches go to work on the process, I have that for you up here. It's a nifty primer to help you understand the Iowa caucuses without having to think very much.

You’re welcome, America.

To give you an idea of what the stakes are, here's fellow swiller Jim Geraghty:

Clearly, the nominee won't be decided tonight. What is at stake is bragging rights, the appearance of momentum, and a chance to prove which candidate can connect with grassroots voters. All of these are a Big Deal going into New Hampshire, and especially the expensive delegate-rich states that actually will pick the winner.

Unless the DNC puts its thumb on the scale to deny a Sanders candidacy.

But I'm getting ahead of myself.

The liveblog should autorefresh, so you won't need to hit the Reload button to get the latest info. It's better that way, because reloading the whole page taxes our server, and we still haven't sprung for the 8meg memory upgrade on the trust PJM Amiga 500.

I have the Decision Desk supergeniuses on hand. I have C-SPAN. I have a bucket of ice, a bottle of Bombay Sapphire, a peeled lime, and a dry vermouth.

That's as ready as I know how to be, so if you're ready, too...

...shall we begin?

UPDATE: Amazing Managing Editor Paula Bolyard got the DDHQ widget working, so I'll keep their numbers here at the top of the page for you. Snark will follow below in the usual manner.

Stephen Green2020-02-03 20:25:58 chat 0 comments

It's easy to make fun of what one PJ reader called the "Iowa circus." But there's something endearingly earnest about the caucusgoers and especially the caucus leaders -- even if the process is a goat rodeo -- that it's impossible not to love this bit of Americana.

Stephen Green2020-02-03 20:22:53 chat 0 comments

It also means tonight could be a wild ride.

Stephen Green2020-02-03 20:20:34 chat 0 comments

The horror... the horror...

Somebody's wife I'm very familiar with sometimes brings champagne in a sippy thermos to events at our kids' schools.

I mean, at that person's kids' schools.

Stephen Green2020-02-03 20:16:29 chat 0 comments

It's telling that Amy Klobuchar's spokesbeta at the caucus airing on C-SPAN just described Minnesota as "purple."

Stephen Green2020-02-03 20:15:28 chat 0 comments

Decision Desk's numbers will come in here, live as they roll in.

We're working on getting them to show up here, too, but there's a gremlin in there somewhere.

Editor's Choice
How Americans Really Feel About Trump and Race Relations
Comments
BELMONT: A Thousand Ways to Get Sold Out
Comments
VIP: Sex-Ed Teaching Our Kids to Act Like Farm Animals
Comments
Copyright ©2020 PJ Media