February 4, 2020

CROSSPOSTED FROM TONIGHT’S IOWA DRUNKBLOG:

Forget what I’ve been saying for months now about the primary schedule from now through South Carolina.

It’s all been torn up, blown up, reduced to its component molecules. And then the molecules were put through centrifuges, made into a nuclear warhead, which was then detonated over everyone’s campaign plans.

Before tonight, it was a fight.

Now it’s war.

And if I had to guess, it’s going to be a combination of the Somme in 1917 and the Fulda Gap in 1984 if the Soviets had gotten all frisky.

High-speed, digitally enabled, mass slaughter.

Who brought the Jiffy Pop?

How did I ever get so lucky?

Posted by Stephen Green at 12:06 am
