January 10, 2020

SICK: STEPHEN KING, DON WINSLOW OFFER $200K TO ST. JUDE IF WHITE HOUSE PRESS SECRETARY HOLDS A BRIEFING.

Long before his fall from grace, Woody Allen made a very good movie called Annie Hall. And at the beginning of the movie, he told this joke: “Two elderly women are at a Catskill Mountains resort, and one of them says, ‘Boy, the food at this place is really terrible.’ The other one says, ‘Yeah, I know. And such small portions!'” I’m reminded of this joke whenever a lib complains that the Trump administration isn’t holding enough press briefings. They hate Trump and everything he does… and such small portions!

And now these sad, broken people are even turning this obsession into a creepy emotional-blackmail scheme.

* * * * * * * *

Using sick children as leverage? “Hold a press briefing or the kids get it!” They’ve lost their minds. How about just donating to charity if you want to donate to charity, instead of turning it into some sort of twisted coercion gambit?