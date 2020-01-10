Sick: Stephen King, Don Winslow Offer $200K to St. Jude if WH Press Secretary Holds a Briefing

Long before his fall from grace, Woody Allen made a very good movie called Annie Hall. And at the beginning of the movie, he told this joke: "Two elderly women are at a Catskill Mountains resort, and one of them says, 'Boy, the food at this place is really terrible.' The other one says, 'Yeah, I know. And such small portions!'" I'm reminded of this joke whenever a lib complains that the Trump administration isn't holding enough press briefings. They hate Trump and everything he does... and such small portions!

And now these sad, broken people are even turning this obsession into a creepy emotional-blackmail scheme. Alison Flood, The Guardian:

Bestselling novelists Stephen King and Don Winslow have offered to donate $200,000 (£153,000) to a children’s hospital if the White House press secretary, Stephanie Grisham, will hold a press conference...

Grisham did not respond directly to the challenge, but told CNN’s Jake Tapper: “If you have $200,000 to play with, why not just help children because it’s a good thing to do? Donations to charity should never come with strings attached.”

To @PressSec Stephanie Grisham I'm upping my offer to $100,000. @StephenKing has agreed to put in $75,000. We will donate $175,000 to @StJude in your name & help a lot of kids if you will take questions from the full White House press corps for 1 HOUR in the WH briefing room. pic.twitter.com/RtOjAexZ1k — Don Winslow (@donwinslow) January 9, 2020

I’ll also make it $100,000. That’s 200 K for charity. And all you have to do is YOUR DAMN JOB! https://t.co/AiiiJMly1w — Stephen King (@StephenKing) January 9, 2020

Using sick children as leverage? "Hold a press briefing or the kids get it!" They've lost their minds. How about just donating to charity if you want to donate to charity, instead of turning it into some sort of twisted coercion gambit?

I really admire people who can create their own fantasy worlds and make a lot of money doing it. Novelists, filmmakers, artists, anybody who works hard to express their imaginative powers is okay in my book. I haven't been able to finish anything Stephen King has published in the last 20 years,* but I've read several of Winslow's novels and they're terrific. I admire these guys as craftsmen, and I wish them nothing but continued success in their chosen field.

But when it comes to dealing with the real world, these fellas are maybe not so good. Winslow and King spend all day coming up with their own characters and moving them around within a story they're creating, but the real world doesn't work that way. Real life is full of individual human beings who may or may not want to do what Stephen King says. He can't control us, and it drives him insane.

And then there's the matter of their choice of targets. Winslow and King also make a habit of going after Kellyanne Conway and Nikki Haley. What is it about powerful women that makes them so angry? It's a good thing Grisham and Conway and Haley aren't Democrats, or this sort of behavior would be considered misogynist.

Should the White House hold more official press briefings? Sure, why not. Criticize them all you want for that. But this sort of ploy is just pathetic. These guys need a vacation. You know they can afford one.

*Correction: I did finish Cell. I only wished I hadn't.