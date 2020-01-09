«
January 9, 2020

GOOD: Justice, FBI pressed on Obama hacking allegations against Benghazi reporter. “A key Republican Senate chairman is demanding answers from the Justice Department and FBI on whether Obama-era officials secretly accessed the phones and computers of a reporter probing the ‘Fast and Furious’ scandal and debacle in Benghazi, Libya. In going to bat for award-winning investigative journalist Sharyl Attkisson, Sen. Ron Johnson is reopening a case that prompted a federal judge to hit the government for stalling.”

Flashback: Congressman: Dems Impeached Trump to ‘Shield’ Themselves from ‘Reckoning that Will Come.’

