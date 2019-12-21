Congressman: Dems Impeached Trump to 'Shield' Themselves from 'Reckoning that Will Come'

WASHINGTON – Congressman Steve King (R-Iowa) argued that House Democrats impeached President Trump to "shield" themselves from the "reckoning that will come" after U.S. Attorney John Durham releases his final report on the establishment of the Russia investigation.

"Hillary Clinton and the Democrats hired a foreign interest to deal with the Russians to try to bring dirt from Russia back on Donald Trump," King said, referring to ex-MI6 agent Christopher Steele's dossier, on Wednesday before the House formally voted to impeach President Trump.

"I mean, how bad does this have to get before the American people understand here's what Democrats are doing: they're impeaching Donald Trump not just because they don't like him but it's a shield for them to defend themselves from the reckoning that will come when the Justice Department gets put back on the rails for law again," he added.

The DOJ Inspector General's report on the origins of the Russia report found errors with the FISA application process. King said Attorney General William Barr and U.S. Attorney John Durham will "come out with more of truth in this."