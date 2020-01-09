January 9, 2020

JIM TREACHER: Now Libs Claim Trump Is on Adderall.

Maybe Trump has a cold? Maybe that’s why he was sniffling? But no, that couldn’t be it.

Trump’s super-power is turning everybody else into Trump. If he can get away with being a jerk and saying absolutely anything he wants, why can’t they? It hasn’t worked yet, but they keep doing it. Every single day. They seem determined to hand him another four years.

Oh wait, I forgot, they impeached him. Sort of? I should wait to see what happens with that before making any predictions. After all, Nancy Pelosi is a master legislator.