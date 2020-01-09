send
search
rows
Join VIP
Columnists
Newsletters Instapundit
Facebook Twitter
Account
Columnists
Roger L. Simon
Matt Margolis
Richard Fernandez
Rick Moran
Victor Davis Hanson
VodkaPundit
Jim Treacher
Spengler
Stephen Kruiser
Tyler O'Neil
Megan Fox
Ed Driscoll
Instapundit
About Us
Advertise With Us
Contact Us
FAQs
Terms and Conditions
Privacy Policy
California – Do Not Sell My Personal Information
search
font directup
font directdown
print
News and Politics

Now Libs Claim Trump Is on Adderall

By Jim Treacher 2020-01-09T11:22:39
chat comments

If you're like me,* you don't necessarily want the U.S. to go to war with Iran. But you also don't panic every time the U.S. stands up to Iran's aggression. Speaking as a cuck RINO traitor who probably wanted Hillary to win, I think Trump has handled the past couple of weeks pretty well. I don't mourn the loss to the world of Qasem Soleimani. It seems like the "kill terrorists" strategy tends to work better than the "bribe terrorists and hope they stop killing us because we're such nice guys" strategy. So I grudgingly take off my #NeverTrump hat and put on my #SometimesTrump hat. I hope the doomsayers are wrong. I hope Iran settles down. I hope it worked.

But that would mean Trump gets credit for doing something right, and our moral, ethical, and intellectual betters on the left can't have that. They want WWIII, and they want it to be Trump's fault. If they don't get that, they have to save face somehow. No matter how silly and pathetic it makes them look.

Paul Bois, Daily Wire:

Even though everyone ought to be celebrating the fact that President Donald Trump announced that no American soldiers were killed during Iran’s Tuesday night missile attack on a U.S. air base in Iraq, Trump’s critics on social media are now trashing him for mispronouncing one word while supposedly slurring his speech that made the official announcement.

Under the hashtag #Slurring as words like “Sudafed” and “Adderall” began to trend, critics of the president on Twitter immediately accused him of being high on drugs during his Wednesday morning press conference — with many citing his use of the word “Tolerited” instead of “Tolerated” as proof that Trump is simply off his rocker.

Yeah, I woke to find #SniffyMcAdderall trending on Twitter, so that was fun. Here's some of the incisive, deeply thoughtful commentary:

It's just not fair.

Maybe Trump has a cold? Maybe that's why he was sniffling? But no, that couldn't be it.

Trump's super-power is turning everybody else into Trump. If he can get away with being a jerk and saying absolutely anything he wants, why can't they? It hasn't worked yet, but they keep doing it. Every single day. They seem determined to hand him another four years.

Oh wait, I forgot, they impeached him. Sort of? I should wait to see what happens with that before making any predictions. After all, Nancy Pelosi is a master legislator.

*Hey, it's possible!

https://pjmedia.com/trending/now-libs-claim-trump-is-on-adderall/

Related: 2019, Donald Trump, liberalism
Copyright ©2020 PJ Media