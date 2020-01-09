Now Libs Claim Trump Is on Adderall

If you're like me,* you don't necessarily want the U.S. to go to war with Iran. But you also don't panic every time the U.S. stands up to Iran's aggression. Speaking as a cuck RINO traitor who probably wanted Hillary to win, I think Trump has handled the past couple of weeks pretty well. I don't mourn the loss to the world of Qasem Soleimani. It seems like the "kill terrorists" strategy tends to work better than the "bribe terrorists and hope they stop killing us because we're such nice guys" strategy. So I grudgingly take off my #NeverTrump hat and put on my #SometimesTrump hat. I hope the doomsayers are wrong. I hope Iran settles down. I hope it worked.

But that would mean Trump gets credit for doing something right, and our moral, ethical, and intellectual betters on the left can't have that. They want WWIII, and they want it to be Trump's fault. If they don't get that, they have to save face somehow. No matter how silly and pathetic it makes them look.

Paul Bois, Daily Wire:

Even though everyone ought to be celebrating the fact that President Donald Trump announced that no American soldiers were killed during Iran’s Tuesday night missile attack on a U.S. air base in Iraq, Trump’s critics on social media are now trashing him for mispronouncing one word while supposedly slurring his speech that made the official announcement.

Under the hashtag #Slurring as words like “Sudafed” and “Adderall” began to trend, critics of the president on Twitter immediately accused him of being high on drugs during his Wednesday morning press conference — with many citing his use of the word “Tolerited” instead of “Tolerated” as proof that Trump is simply off his rocker.

Yeah, I woke to find #SniffyMcAdderall trending on Twitter, so that was fun. Here's some of the incisive, deeply thoughtful commentary:

58 times. He sniffed 58 times during his address. Here are all of them. pic.twitter.com/GoAIfsfdLd — Timothy Burke (@bubbaprog) January 8, 2020

#SniffyMcAdderall needs an intervention.



America can unofficially add even more “high” crimes to Trump’s record.



Watch Trump the junkie, lying high for all the world to see.



Could Trump pass a drug test?

He’s never been able to pass a sniff test.pic.twitter.com/3Bxr0JfvWs — Stephanie Kennedy (@WordswithSteph) January 9, 2020

👃Poem 👃#SniffyMcAdderall

is obviously impaired



Listen for a minute

he’s worse than we feared



Sniffing & snorting

then slurring his words



Accepting this behavior

is completely absurd



His impairment makes

him 100% unfit



Time 2 face facts

Remove this nitwit#AdderallTrump pic.twitter.com/kJOfCdPKTo — A.Silver-MeMEs & GIFs (@SilverAdie) January 9, 2020

Unless I missed it, not ONE news show discussed the sniffapalooza speech made by #SniffyMcAdderall yesterday.



He can’t pronounce *tolerated* or *accomplishments* during a MAJOR speech, but not a PEEP about it?



But they were concerned as hell about Hillary’s coughing. SMDH. — BrooklynDad_Defiant! (@mmpadellan) January 9, 2020

It's just not fair.

Maybe Trump has a cold? Maybe that's why he was sniffling? But no, that couldn't be it.

Trump's super-power is turning everybody else into Trump. If he can get away with being a jerk and saying absolutely anything he wants, why can't they? It hasn't worked yet, but they keep doing it. Every single day. They seem determined to hand him another four years.

Oh wait, I forgot, they impeached him. Sort of? I should wait to see what happens with that before making any predictions. After all, Nancy Pelosi is a master legislator.

*Hey, it's possible!