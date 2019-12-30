December 30, 2019

OLD AND BUSTED: “If somebody wants to build a coal-powered plant, they can–it’s just that it will bankrupt them.”

The New Hotness? Biden Obliviously Tells Press that Fossil Fuel Execs Should Be Jailed.

Earlier: Ruthless Joe Biden Admits He’ll Sacrifice Hundreds of Thousands of Blue-Collar Workers for His Green Dream.

After the Democratic presidential candidates’ apocalyptic-themed “climate change” town hall on CNN in September, Bryan Preston wrote, “If you like Venezuela, voting for any of them will bring you a whole lot of Venezuela. Thank you, CNN, just for letting these people talk. Do it again next week? Please?”