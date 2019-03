YOUR DAILY TREACHER: No, Zoo Animals Don’t Want Selfies with You.

First-world humans have separated ourselves from the natural world as much as possible, but the natural world doesn’t care. An apex predator doesn’t know what the internet is, and its hierarchy is much simpler than ours. You can get all the likes and RTs in the world, but it won’t help you when you’re resting in a big cat’s belly.

Explore “the Circle of Life” and read the whole thing.