November 18, 2018

EVERYTHING OLD IS NEW AGAIN! Michael Walsh on “The Late Great (Again) Planet Earth:”

God knows whom or what the poor sods living in the ruins of the Roman Empire in the 6th century blamed for the weather — probably God, possible cow farts — but today’s True Believers no longer believe in God; rather, they believe in Man, as both the root of all evil and the last best hope of Earth, if only Man would have the decency to kill himself. Or at least kill the conservatives, so that poor little Lizia Woolf may thrive without fear of imminent extinction or another Orson Welles documentary.

Sorry, I lived through the original round of eco-freakouts in the 1970s. No need for a rerun.