September 28, 2018

J. CHRISTIAN ADAMS: Kavanaugh Won Because He Fought Back.

Kavanaugh won because he fought back. Kavanaugh won because he was unwilling to suffer from the ritual defamation of the Left. He broke free from the traditional advice administration handlers give nominees – to be deferential and measured to the Senators – and went after the Democrats and his opponents for what they were.

Ritual defamation has become the favorite tool of the institutional Left to advance policy. If anyone stands up to the Left’s narrative – whether it be voter fraud, race, life, or the purely ideological role of the mainstream media – they are targeted for ritual defamation by Leftist organizations.

Truth doesn’t matter when power is at risk.