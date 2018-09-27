September 27, 2018

UP-TO-THE-MINUTE (OR NEARLY SO) UPDATES ON THE KAVANAUGH HEARING at the PJMedia Live Blog.

Update: “Feinstein is paving the way to prohibit questions on Ford’s character yet in he/she said cases, it is one’s impression of character that is the determining factor. There’s nothing else to go by when you have to unsubstantiated claims.”

Feinstein is no dummy. She’s trying to rule out in advance the only meaningful questions.

More: “The very first question, and Ford broke in to retract her previous written allegation that there was another “bystander” to the assault. She now says she misused the word, and that the “bystander” was actually downstairs — and therefore not a witness to anything.”

In fact, Ford has corrected her previous written allegations three or four times in just these first few minutes.

(Bumped.)