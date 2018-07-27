July 27, 2018

AND NOW IT’S KATHLEEN MCKINLEY’S TURN IN THE PENALTY BOX TWITTER RESERVES FOR MEDIA CONSERVATIVES. “Yes, her tweets are visible, but she’s unable to tweet. Last time she tried to tweet, they added 3 hours to her suspension.”

Last week, Twitter dispatched Jim Treacher there. And speaking of Treacher, at the PJM mothership today, he writes, “Remain Calm, All Is Well (Unless You Want to Watch ‘Animal House’):”

When you see generation after generation of humorless scolds wagging their fingers at you like this, it might make you want to give up. You might say: “What the hell we s’posed to do, ya moron?” But you can fight back. There’s only one thing to do when some busybody like this tries to tell you what to do and how to think: Point at them and laugh. I guess that’s two things. Forget it, I’m rolling.

He is, and Senator Blutarsky has approved his message, so read the whole thing.