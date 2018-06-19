June 19, 2018

SLANDER A VETERAN, LET YOUR PUBLISHER APOLOGIZE FOR YOU, THEN HIDE: As pointed out here and and here, The New Yorker’s smarter-than-you Talia Lavin (@chick_in_kiev) has now protected her tweets. What that says to me is the bubble hardens, and those smug elitists just retreat into an ever-smaller echo chamber.

Having legally vetted thousands of stories in my career as a media lawyer, I am always surprised (and disappointed) by reporters who attack someone and justify it by saying “hey, they’re fair game, they stepped up to the plate, they need to learn to take the high inside fastball.” I heard this time and time again when I questioned stories about Sarah Palin, John McCain, Ted Cruz and others. What I can’t understand is why simpering babies hide or whine when the shoe is on their foot. Yes, I’m talking to you, Jim Acosta. Grow a pair or get out of the game.