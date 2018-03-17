March 17, 2018
SARAH HOYT: Russians Don’t Understand Us Enough to Hack Us.
Okay. Before you read this, check under your bed for Russians. Once you’re done, check under your desk for Russians. Then check your computer for Russian robots.
You won’t find any, of course, but you’ll have assured the left and the mainstream media (but I repeat myself) that you aren’t being manipulated by Russians.
The backstory of this is kind of funny since we on the right were accused for years of believing there were Russians (Soviets, actually) under our beds. We didn’t, of course. We believed there was Soviet propaganda in our heads, which was rather more to the point.
It’s hilarious and more than a little bizarre to watch the left pivot on a dime* from over a half century of anti-McCarthy and blacklist movies to seeing more Russians under the bed (to borrow Sarah’s analogy) than McCarthy himself. Hollywood’s due for another anti-blacklist movie (their mythology seemingly requires them to churn out a new one every five or ten years); I wonder if they’ll even bother trying to square the circle.
* The original pivot being Stalin-approved, of course.