October 2, 2017

OH NO: Tom Petty Found Unconscious in Full Cardiac Arrest, Reportedly Pulled Off Life Support and Allowed to Die.

Such an amazing body of work, but for me it’s hard to top the essential weirdness of pairing Petty with producer/Eurythmics cofounder Dave Stewart for an uncharacteristically slinky little tune, reputedly about a 5am run-in with a possibly coked-up Stevie Nicks trying on Victorian clothes in the bedroom where Stewart had gone to pass out a couple hours before.

RIP, Tom, and thanks for so many great songs, albums, and performances.