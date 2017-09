MISTY SCATTERED WORD PICTURES: “Look, we live in strange times. It seems that every time I turn around I hear of another science fiction magazine being in trouble, and yet, wouldn’t you know it, the Puffington Host has decided to publish some and picked Barbra Streisand to write it.”

Hey, it’s 2017 — of course Barbra Streisand is writing about politics. Fortunately, Sarah Hoyt is fisking up a storm in response; read the whole thing.