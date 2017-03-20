March 20, 2017

OOPS: Rachel Maddow’s Ratings Tank After Trump Tax Faceplant.

The night after Maddow embarrassing faceplant, her ratings dropped 36 percent.

Via Fox News Insider:

That drop was even sharper in the key demographic of 25 to 54-year-olds, the viewership of which fell 54 percent, Sandra Smith reported.

Maddow had breathlessly promoted her scoop on Twitter, and spent most of the show teasing her audience about the contents of Trump’s two-page 1040 form from 2005, which everyone by now knows revealed that he paid $38 million in taxes. That’s 25 percent on $150 million income, more than former president Barack Obama, NBC parent company Comcast, and limousine socialist Bernie Sanders have paid in taxes.