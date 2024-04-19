Wheelchair-Bound Florida Girl Beaten by Bullies

Grayson Bakich | 7:48 PM on April 19, 2024
AP Photo/Darron Cummings

Seriously, what is wrong with kids these days?

A video has surfaced online showing a young girl in a wheelchair at the Orlando-area Conway Middle School being pulled out and thrown around by a much bigger girl, while others film it, laughing. 

Advertisement

Trending News posted the footage a couple of days ago, but reader be warned: It is extremely disturbing and heartbreaking to watch:

What makes it worse is that this poor kid has reportedly been subject to bullying for weeks by these girls, and her parents were never informed.

As the Daily Mail reported, the 12-year-old victim has a rare spinal condition called chondrodysplasia punctata that has required six surgeries since she was five. Most children with this condition do not live beyond the age of ten.

Just when you think it could not get worse, neither of the girls' parents were informed by school staff of this savage attack. They only found out through Instagram when the videos depicting the violence were posted online, and apparently, there were more.

Advertisement

According to the victim's mother, Myisha Hall, when she asked about the attacks, her daughter said, "Mom, they do this to me all the time." 

"It hurts me because I didn't know my daughter was going through this," the mother said. "She should feel safe and be protected and not afraid to tell people."

What on earth is motivating kids to not only behave more violently but actively post it on social media like it's an accomplishment?

Local news station WFTV consulted C. Dwight Bain, who suggested, "Remember, a 12-year-old brain is a 12-year-old brain. They don’t really understand consequences so that drive – that dopamine hit of 'I want to be famous, all those Likes, all the people around the country, millions of millions of people say that I’m great,' instead of 'there’s consequences.'"

Sure, kids can be cruel, but this was just utter malevolence.

It seems as though kids these days are either not being taught the value of human life, or they are not being taught very well.

Earlier this week I wrote about a 16-year-old kid in New York City who was charged with shoving an old lady down the stairs outside her church to steal her wallet and car, leaving her in critical condition.

Advertisement

What made it worse was that Jayvaun Prince, the thief in question, had apparently been arrested nine previous times, twice for assault.

Near the end of March, a girl named Maurnice DeClue was caught on video getting into a fight with another girl named Kaylee Gain, during which she slammed Gain's head against the concrete at least three times, hard enough to leave her unconscious for about two weeks (on a much brighter note, Gain has since regained consciousness and is walking on her own again, although she is still recovering cognitively).

Incidents like these just push me harder to make sure I am a good father to my future kids.

Grayson Bakich

News junkie, meme enthusiast, Florida Man, would-be wordsmith. Hold a Master's Degree in Political Science from UCF despite coming from a Noles family. I also write hard news for The Floridian if that is more your style but I'm probably more entertaining here.

Category: CULTURE
Tags: BULLYING CULTURE CHILD ABUSE

Recommended

RIGGED: Judge Merchan Let an Anti-Trumper Who Lied Onto the Jury Matt Margolis
A Funny Thing Happened on California's Road to Recovery... Stephen Green
Store Chain Visited by Biden Hit With Discrimination Lawsuit, but That’s Not the Worst Part Matt Margolis
The Left's Hate Goggles Won't Let Them See a Dad's Love for His Son—and It's Getting Ridiculous Victoria Taft
Florida Man Friday: He Hailed to the King, Baby Stephen Green
The Jury Is Set in Trump NYC Case. 'Good Luck,' Departing Juror Tells Judge Victoria Taft

Trending on PJ Media Videos

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Advertisement
Trending
Editor's Choice
Winston Churchill Gets the Last Word on Islam
Here’s Why the J6 SCOTUS Hearing Matters
Justice Gorsuch Throws Shade at Jamaal Bowman During J6 Hearing, and It’s Glorious
Advertisement