AOC Freezes Her Eggs and Somehow Turns It Into a Political Production

David Manney | 3:28 PM on August 09, 2026
AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin

There are several reasons I find Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) unattractive. 

Before you say it: no! I don't want to date her. I'm happily married, and I suspect my lovely wife would object to the research. 

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AOC's eyes have supplied meme-makers with years of material, and yes, I know that's a cheap shot.

Her face isn't really the problem.

The concern is the performance. AOC, who represents New York's 14th Congressional District, announced this weekend that she has begun freezing her eggs. She then filmed herself administering a hormone injection and shared it with the world.

She told viewers, "Don't be weird about this," which is quite a request after inviting millions of strangers into one of the most personal medical decisions a woman can make. Likewise, she also called the process "badass" and said she wanted to make conversations about fertility and reproductive care more normal for working women.

Egg freezing is her decision, full stop. Plenty of women make the same choice for deeply personal reasons, and they owe me no explanation.

My eye roll begins when a member of Congress turns the injection into content, then wraps it in the language of leadership and public education.

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Ocasio-Cortez has a gift for making herself the centerpiece of whatever cause happens to be onstage. In 2021, she wore a white "Tax the Rich" gown to the Met Gala, surrounded by the sort of wealth her slogan was supposedly scolding. A House ethics panel later found that she failed to fully comply with gift rules tied to the event and required additional payments.

I also need to retire one criticism I've enjoyed over the years. The famous 2018 photos didn't show AOC staging tears beside an empty parking lot, as the viral version claimed. 

There were, in fact, cars in the lot.

The larger complaint doesn't need the meme. AOC understands the camera better than most politicians. Anger gets photographed, and so do tears and dresses. 

Now?

Fertility injections get filmed, posted, discussed, and folded into the political brand.

Then Sunday brought the next act. Asked whether a 2028 presidential run was realistic, AOC said she "hasn't ruled out the possibility." Asked whether she might challenge Senate Democratic Leader up-Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.), she replied that "anything is possible at this juncture."

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Maybe the eggs are about family; perhaps 2028 is about ambition. She can have both thoughts in her head at once — not while chewing gum, though.

What wears me out is the constant conversion of private life into public content, followed by a lecture about why the rest of us should regard the spectacle as meaningful.

She's free to freeze her eggs, run for president, challenge Schumer, post the shots, wear the dress, and narrate every minute of it. I'm free to find the whole production exhausting.

As for the thought of an AOC political dynasty someday, I'll admit it: I burped something awful up.

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David Manney

"Dirty Harry writes for PJ Media, apparently."   Redstater in a Blue Apocalypse

David Manney writes for PJ Media with the outlook of someone who has spent nearly sixty years watching the world with both eyes open. He leans on plain language, lived experience, and a stubborn belief that character still matters, even when no one is paying attention. A former graphic designer, marketing content specialist, marketing professional, journalist, and technical writer, he tries to sort truth from noise and share what he sees without theatrics.

He lives in the Midwest with his wife, who is smarter than he is and far more graceful about it, along with their two dogs, Watson and Mabel. Manney often jokes that he has never faked sarcasm in his life, and most days his columns prove it. Follow him on X here.

Read more by David Manney

Category:

COLUMNS

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ALEXANDRIA OCASIO-CORTEZ NEW YORK

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