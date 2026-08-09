AOC Freezes Her Eggs and Somehow Turns It Into a Political Production

There are several reasons I find Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) unattractive.

Before you say it: no! I don't want to date her. I'm happily married, and I suspect my lovely wife would object to the research.

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If Republicans are mad they can’t date me they can just say that instead of projecting their sexual frustrations onto my boyfriend’s feet.



Ya creepy weirdos https://t.co/Z7bZCgXpWJ — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) December 31, 2021

AOC's eyes have supplied meme-makers with years of material, and yes, I know that's a cheap shot.

Her face isn't really the problem.

The concern is the performance. AOC, who represents New York's 14th Congressional District, announced this weekend that she has begun freezing her eggs. She then filmed herself administering a hormone injection and shared it with the world.

AOC is starting her journey for freezing her eggs!



Sharing her doing the shot.



"Don't be weird about this even though I know you all will be".



She knows the internet so well. pic.twitter.com/2ywzN8R5d9 — Winter (@LeftyWinter) August 9, 2026

She told viewers, "Don't be weird about this," which is quite a request after inviting millions of strangers into one of the most personal medical decisions a woman can make. Likewise, she also called the process "badass" and said she wanted to make conversations about fertility and reproductive care more normal for working women.

Egg freezing is her decision, full stop. Plenty of women make the same choice for deeply personal reasons, and they owe me no explanation.

My eye roll begins when a member of Congress turns the injection into content, then wraps it in the language of leadership and public education.

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Ocasio-Cortez has a gift for making herself the centerpiece of whatever cause happens to be onstage. In 2021, she wore a white "Tax the Rich" gown to the Met Gala, surrounded by the sort of wealth her slogan was supposedly scolding. A House ethics panel later found that she failed to fully comply with gift rules tied to the event and required additional payments.

I also need to retire one criticism I've enjoyed over the years. The famous 2018 photos didn't show AOC staging tears beside an empty parking lot, as the viral version claimed.

There were, in fact, cars in the lot.

I’ll never forget this, because it was the moment I saw with my own eyes that the America I love was becoming a nation that steals refugee children from their parents,& caged them.



More kids died after this. To date, no one has been held accountable.



We need to save these kids. https://t.co/HhdMqc5zML — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) June 25, 2019

The larger complaint doesn't need the meme. AOC understands the camera better than most politicians. Anger gets photographed, and so do tears and dresses.

Now?

Fertility injections get filmed, posted, discussed, and folded into the political brand.

Then Sunday brought the next act. Asked whether a 2028 presidential run was realistic, AOC said she "hasn't ruled out the possibility." Asked whether she might challenge Senate Democratic Leader up-Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.), she replied that "anything is possible at this juncture."

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final proof that AOC has nothing for disdain for her “Partner” is that she refuses to procreate with him while pursuing every means possible of continuing to reproduce with someone else down the line https://t.co/VxnHgl0dtl pic.twitter.com/TqyO2WsBdM — Melian Refugee (@escapefrommelos) August 9, 2026

Maybe the eggs are about family; perhaps 2028 is about ambition. She can have both thoughts in her head at once — not while chewing gum, though.

What wears me out is the constant conversion of private life into public content, followed by a lecture about why the rest of us should regard the spectacle as meaningful.

She's free to freeze her eggs, run for president, challenge Schumer, post the shots, wear the dress, and narrate every minute of it. I'm free to find the whole production exhausting.

As for the thought of an AOC political dynasty someday, I'll admit it: I burped something awful up.

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