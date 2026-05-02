Fewer Babies Solve Nothing, and Boris Johnson Should Know Better.

Fewer babies solve modern headaches.

At least that's the take that former UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson pushes, and hard. He labels falling birth rates the best global news in ages, a demographic dividend, and a genuine blessing. Humans finally self-regulate, he says, and ease the load on nature. Handle it right, and everybody wins.

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Birth rates in the United States keep sliding. The general fertility rate fell to 53.1 births per 1,000 women ages 15 to 44 in 2025, a figure that sits well below the level needed for population stability. The trend shows no sign of turning around, something the CDC tracks as a steady decline.

A shrinking group of young people creates immediate pressure. Fewer workers enter the workforce while more retirees draw support. U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent flags the demographic squeeze as a drag on sustained economic growth. The workforce simply doesn't expand fast enough to carry the load.

Social Security feels the pinch next; current workers fund current retirees, yet the ratio of contributors to beneficiaries keeps tilting the wrong way, generating an imbalance and the strain it places on long-term stability.

Labor markets already notice the gap. Employers hunt for people across sectors, but the pipeline stays thin. Fed Chair Jerome Powell ties labor shortages to demographics and notes they shape wage patterns and economic performance.

Yet, Boris Johnson waves away those concerns with the confidence of someone who won't have to fix the consequences, hiding behind the AI arguments.

This is rub­bish. We’re con­stantly being told by the doom-mon­gers that AI will be doing mil­lions of jobs in the future and mak­ing human beings redund­ant. Well, if that is the case, let AI strengthen and stream­line the labour mar­ket, without the need con­stantly to add to the num­bers in the work­force. The doom-mon­gers can’t have it both ways. They can’t sim­ul­tan­eously com­plain that machines are mak­ing human work­ers unne­ces­sary while also demand­ing that we import or cre­ate more people to do the work. Thanks partly to the so-called ‘hard Brexit’, which gave us back full con­trol of our bor­ders, net legal immig­ra­tion is now fall­ing very sub­stan­tially. What we now need is a pro­longed period of assim­il­a­tion, accul­tur­a­tion – and frankly mis­ce­gen­a­tion – so that the entire pop­u­la­tion acquires an equal sense of this coun­try’s lan­guage, his­tory and val­ues.

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No need for more homegrown babies or added immigration. Systems will adjust, he said. No friction, disruption, or downside.

Reality doesn't cooperate with that kind of optimism.

Japan gives us a clear look at where this path leads: the population has declined for years, and the effects show up across schools, workplaces, and national finances. Japanese officials have called the country's falling birth rate a crisis that threatens its future.

Facing an even steeper drop is South Korea, with one of the lowest fertility rates on the planet. The government has pushed aggressive policies to encourage more births because the long-term costs keep stacking up.

Here in the states, we haven't hit those extremes, but the direction still points the same way, and the timeline keeps moving.

Boris Johnson, proud father of nine children across three different partners, sells this population drop as progress regardless. The math doesn't work with him; a smaller generation consumes less, but it also produces less, pays less into the public system, and supports fewer institutions. The balance quickly shifts, and not in a good direction.

Population advocates frame fewer births as relief from environmental strain, overlooking how deeply each generation depends on the next. Economies, services, and communities rely on steady renewal to function.

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When that renewal slows, the effects spread fast. Pension systems tighten, the wait for health care stretches, growth slows, and innovation loses momentum. None of those outcomes fix themselves.

Boris Johnson calls the trend organic self-regulation and a better quality of life, talking as if governments can lean on AI and glide past the hard parts. Systems built for steady growth don't adjust cleanly when the next generation shrinks.

The United Kingdom itself posts fertility near 1.4 children per woman, deep in the same territory. The former prime minister praises the numbers while the consequences build in plain sight.

Reversing the slide takes effort; financial support for families, childcare access, housing affordability, and cultural shifts all play roles. None deliver quick results, and none guarantee success. Ignoring the issue guarantees worse outcomes.

Boris Johnson's argument rests on a narrow view of the future, assuming fewer people brings fewer problems. He won't admit it, but the evidence points the other way.

Fewer babies don't solve modern challenges; they multiply them across every system that depends on the next generation showing up.

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