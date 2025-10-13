Interview Bias in Sunday News: George’s Long Track Record of Double Standards

Not an Interviewer. Never Was

These first few sentences are intended for our friends on the left because most conservatives have known this fact for decades: George Stephanopoulos, host of This Week on ABC, is as close to an actual journalist as I am to a person with hair.

Snuffy didn't evolve from a partisan operator to an objective anchor; he was installed, handed a lapel mic and teleprompter, and we were all supposed to forget that his career was built on spinning for the Clintons.

The problem is that there wasn't a transformation; it was simply repackaging.

The act of a "newsman" has always been a costume—a job that used to have standards, yet the current incarnation has stripped all of those standards away. Any mask of objectivity disappeared when President Trump announced his candidacy in 2015, and when Trump won, the mask shattered. George has waged a slow-motion war ever since against anybody who made Trump's victory possible.

Bitterness Dressed as Journalism

If you have the Constitution, go back and watch previous Snuffy interviews, and the trend of animosity becomes unmistakable.

If you haven't had a chance, watch his interview with Vice President J.D. Vance, where he wouldn't let Vance finish a sentence without interruption.





Watch his interview with Nancy Mace, a rape victim, who was asked repeatedly about President Trump being "guilty of rape." George's range of interviewing styles for Republicans falls into one of two categories: GOP guests are either a punching bag or a prop, with no dialogue and only performance.

Contrast that with his feelings towards Democrats: When President Biden's allies appear on This Week, George listens more than speaks, asking questions with padded corners. Snuffy lets them run long, chuckling politely even when they dodge. There's no contrast in his subtlety because it's his strategy.

George Stephanopoulos treats everybody in the Trump world as if they were an infection; every Republican is a carrier. Snuffy doesn't ask any questions to inform; instead, he provokes, corners, redirects, and cuts. He brings the courtroom energy of a prosecutor, knowing he doesn't have the burden of objectivity or rules of evidence.

The Day Journalism Died and Nobody in the Newsroom Noticed

A long, long time ago, on a Sunday morning far away, news shows meant something. Tim Russert challenged presidents but didn't play to the camera. Jim Lehrer asked brutal questions but gave the person time to breathe.

Rules existed, spoken and unspoken, about fairness, restraint, and the difference between holding somebody accountable and playing partisan games.

That era is gone.

The moment President Trump shattered the media's collective brain, the talking news readers stopped pretending to be referees. Snuffy didn't simply shred objectivity; he buried it. Only one purpose exists when he interviews conservative voices: To reinforce the moral superiority of the people with his same mindset.

Another giveaway is his tone; it's clipped, cold, and impatient. When a Republican pushes back, his face tightens as he rolls his eyes and takes a deep sigh, staring blankly as if he's enduring a root canal rather than a conversation.

Much like The View, it's not a shining example of journalism; it's therapy for bitter "elites."

Sunday Shows are Theaters Now, and the Script’s Been Leaked

The tragedy is that This Week still carries influence; it's where narratives receive trial runs and where donors and consultants take notes.

However, when the host enters the studio with an idea of a predetermined villain and a hero cued and ready to go, the studio is no longer a marketplace of ideas. It's a fixed game.

The issue isn't that Stephanopoulos spent years inside the Clinton machine; it's that he never stopped being that guy. He still wears the jersey, which is hidden beneath a blazer as he waits for the lights to go red.

And the guests?

Republicans are brought on for sport, without interest in persuasion or dialogue, just optics. The Republican guests are people shoved into a cage so Snuffy can prove how morally enlightened he is without the need to say it outright.

Final Thoughts

The hatred George Stephanopoulos holds against President Trump isn't over policy: It's because Trump never needed people like him.

When Trump bypassed the gatekeepers, he didn't need to beg for network time as he mocked their rituals, exposed their favoritism, and handily beat them in their own arena. That's what George, and many in his class, simply can't forgive.

In his own small and petty way, his interviews are a way to settle the score, as he smiles and forgets the tenets of journalism, which makes things worse.

Sunday shows haven't been about informing the public for a long time; they've been tools to reinforce the correct bubbles, while slapping down anybody who pops them.

I know you don't need the prompting, but our friends on the left do. Remember this the next time Snuffy claims to be fair: watch the tapes, and recall the tone and silence when answers didn't meet his expectations.

And also remember this: The guy sitting on the booster seat behind the desk never, for a second, stopped being the guy standing on a crate behind the podium.

