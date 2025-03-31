Hardwired for Destruction: Arsonists Target GOP Headquarters in New Mexico

Those interminable do-gooders in the "Coexist" crowd are at it again. They're an overachieving lot, leaving a smoldering landscape of burnt cars, businesses, and government buildings in their wake to underscore what a warm-hearted collection of utopians they are. Why just yesterday, they gathered their courage and what brain cells they could conveniently locate and set fire to the Republican Party Headquarters in Albuquerque, New Mexico, stopping long enough to spray paint "ICE=KKK" on the building.

Because nothing says "I'm bringing the tater salad to the Mensa Society picnic" like burning a building while equating people who are taking illegal alien predators off American streets with racist Democrats from a hundred years ago who went about terrorizing Jews, African Americans and Catholics while also setting things on fire. Apparently some traditions die harder than others and trying to separate ideological fanatics from pyrotechnics is like trying to separate Congresswoman Jasmine Crockett from general incoherence.

"This horrific attack," said Republican party officials, "fueled by hatred and intolerance, is a direct assault on our values, freedoms and our right to political expression." To which I add that it's fueled by all of the above plus a room temperature IQ. Did you see the video of that shrieking white lady who began her exercise in tolerance by yelling at a guy who had the audacity to wear a MAGA hat on a New York City subway? "If you f***ing voted for Trump, you're a racist," she screeched at the guy, her lacerating broad-mindedness reaching the level of a Boeing 747 at full throttle.

The gentleman and his MAGA hat attempted to slip quietly from the subway car and onto the platform, but our ambassador from the Local Union of Perpetual Nags No. 666 wouldn't hear of it. She meant to persecute, berate, torment and plague this hapless guy and his hat for committing the mortal sin of being insufficiently deferential to the received wisdom of our peace-loving progressive betters. But, as often happens, her indignation carried her more quickly than her legs could haul and she did a face-plant right onto the squalid Petri dish known as the subway platform. She received a 8.5 for technical ability and a solid 9.75 for artistic interpretation.

The list of people I try to avoid these days has been growing from the list I kept while living in Memphis, which basically was anyone who didn't have the sense to pull their pants up. But now I'll have to add progressive middle-aged white women who like to squeal and squawk and harass anyone who smacks of a differing political viewpoint. To see them in action is to remember the words of the late James McSheehy, of San Francisco, who said, "This has all the earmarks of an eyesore."

As Mark Steyn noted:

I see on the internet that many persons have pointed out that 30 percent of young black men "f***ing vote for Trump," so are they also racist? That might be an interesting point to raise in a rational society, but ours is no such thing. So the way for a black guy not to be racist is to vote the way a psycho white chick who's come straight from Tiffany tells him to.

Excellent point, to which we could also observe that in a rational society, the same people who caused $1 billion in damage, destroyed thousands of businesses, ruined lives, and gave us a "defund the police" movement that turned cities into killing fields would either be shunned or incarcerated, rather than busy burning Tesla dealerships and vandalizing private and public property to influence political outcomes.

We now have a political ideology that can only destroy rather than build. From energy independence to economic growth, from free speech to religious freedom, from the right to live free from the capricious whims of bureaucrats to the right to be safe in our cities and neighborhoods, from national sovereignty to national security, the left prefers to burn it all down and sow division. They prefer bureaucratic waste to accountability, so they label Elon Musk a fascist. They prefer group think over individual sovereignty, so they vandalize private property. They prefer one-party rule to a vigorous two-party system, so they set fire to the political opposition's headquarters. What they lack in vision they make up for in sheer hate, which may very well be their ultimate undoing.

