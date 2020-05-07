This Space Force Recruiting Video Gives a Very Compelling Reason to Sign Up

The first Space Force recruitment video was released yesterday and didn’t disappoint space enthusiasts. The video was made to inspire men and women to join the Space Force and protect the United States and its interest “in space and to provide space capabilities.”

“Maybe your purpose on this planet isn’t on this planet,” the voice-over on the video suggests.

Maybe your purpose on this planet isn't on this planet.https://t.co/lr7tBQp775 pic.twitter.com/oHLgwcY2eq — United States Space Force (@SpaceForceDoD) May 6, 2020

“Some people look to the stars and ask, ‘what if?'” a narrator is heard over footage of a man looking up at the sky. “Our job is to have an answer.” The video then shows a montage of military personnel working within the new military branch, interposed with images of space. “Maybe your purpose on this planet isn’t on this planet,” the video said.

It’s a clever tag line, but as far as attracting candidates, it doesn’t look like the Space Force is going to have any problems whatsoever.

Even before the video was posted, officials said they’ve received lots of interest. The Secretary of the Air Force, Barbara Barrett, said during a livestream presented by the Space Foundation on Wednesday that “there’s been an avalanche of applicants,” according to CNET. The recruitment video was officially released during the livestream. As of Wednesday, there are 88 “commissioned space professionals” working within the Space Force, and the number is expected to grow “substantially” by the end of 2020, according to a press release from the Space Force. The service’s “total force” is projected to eventually be approximately 16,000 strong.

Hollywood is trying to cash in on interest in the Space Force. Netflix will premier a new comedy on May 29 starring Steve Carell as a four-star general tasked with starting up the Space Force. It will be called (gasp!) “Space Force.”

The trailer has strong language, so be forewarned.

Space is hard. That's where these guys come in. Space Force starring @SteveCarell premieres May 29th! pic.twitter.com/MD8LPTGp6x — Netflix Is A Joke (@NetflixIsAJoke) May 5, 2020

There’s an obvious political angle at play, but it’s a pretty good cast (John Malkovich, Ben Schwartz, Lisa Kudrow, Jane Lynch), although they could do without the anti-military “humor” and the vulgarity.

Let’s just say if you don’t have Netflix, this show isn’t worth rushing out and getting it.

The immediate problem for the real Space Force is figuring out its mission. Protecting our considerable number of space assets is vital to our national security and will almost certainly be the Force’s main focus at the beginning.

Beyond that, the sky’s the limit.