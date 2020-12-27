Cultural Appropriation Alert: Alec Baldwin's Wife Torched for Faking Spanish Accent and Heritage

Hilaria Baldwin is married to Alec Baldwin, the mouthy star who does a terrible impression of Donald Trump for Saturday Night Live. Hilaria, or Hillary Hayward Thomas as she was known growing up in Boston, is on the receiving end of internet sleuths who seem to be out to cancel her for faking a Spanish accent and lying about where she was born. Page Six has the story.

Hilaria Baldwin has been forced to defend her fluctuating Spanish accent — and admitted that her name is “Hillary.” The wife of Alec Baldwin took to Instagram Sunday morning after a Twitter storm erupted following a tweet which read: “You have to admire Hilaria Baldwin’s commitment to her decade long grift where she impersonates a Spanish person.” Baldwin’s own bio on her agency’s speakers site states that she was born on the island of Mallorca, Spain, and raised in Boston. Her 2016 interview with Hola! magazine also stated: “Hilaria, who was born in Spain, has made certain to raise her children with her native language, Spanish.” During TV appearances, she has spoken with a pronounced Spanish accent, and on one occasion during a cooking segment she even seemingly forgot the English word for “cucumber.”

Here’s an ABC video of her with a strong accent describing married life, and another of her “forgetting” how to say cucumber.

Here she is pretending not to know how to say cucumber in English 😭 pic.twitter.com/g8xYNktsNY — elena ilana alana alina elana (not) (@lenibriscoe) December 21, 2020

Twitter is having a lot of fun digging up the inconsistencies in her constantly-changing stories.

i simply can't stop thinking about hilaria baldwin's fake accent and how out in the open it has been…the whole time???!!! pic.twitter.com/wPxwAEn2b8 — Arielle (she/her) (@mrstschinkel) December 24, 2020

According to Hilaria’s recent Instagram video post, she was not born in Spain but in Boston. However, she has told multiple media sources that she was a native of Spain. In this video below she tells the interviewers she came to America at the age of 19 for college.

Hilaria Baldwin went on the #momtruths podcast in April 2020 and said she didn’t move to the US until she was 19 to go to NYU pic.twitter.com/s1BojT4XAH — #1 Rachel (@rachel) December 27, 2020

But videos on Instagram seem like they belong to a white girl named Hillary.

From a review of her podcast. This woman also claimed to have moved to the United States because she wanted to go to NYU 😭. pic.twitter.com/zuEWMNkTBT — elena ilana alana alina elana (not) (@lenibriscoe) December 21, 2020

Why anyone would try to pull off this hoax in the age of the internet, I have no idea. It seems so dumb to even try, yet plenty of people do it. Remember Rachel Dolezal? Or Jessica Krug? There’s no getting away with faking your heritage in 2020.

And no she is not Spanish on her father’s side either here is the obituary of her grandfather – her paternal family has been in the United States since it was a British colony https://t.co/MAWQPKLlNE — elena ilana alana alina elana (not) (@lenibriscoe) December 21, 2020

Hilaria/Hillary’s Instagram video “explanation” is silly. As a seasoned influencer who spends most of her time doing paid commercials for different products, Mrs. Baldwin knows her way around a camera and makes sure to film herself so that the viewer is staring down her shirt, highlighting the ample bosom she likes to show off, most-likely in hopes it will make the viewer forget she might have faked an accent for many years.

Responding to questions about her accent, she said in the video: “I am that person, if I’ve been speaking a lot of Spanish, I tend to mix them or if I’m speaking a lot of English I mix that, it’s one of those things I’ve always been a bit insecure about.” She said she tries to “enunciate” for work, but added that if she becomes “nervous or upset” she starts to mix the two languages. “It’s not something I’m playing at … I want that to be very, very clear,” she said. Discussing her name, she said: “When I was growing up, in this country I would use the name Hillary, and in Spain I would use Hilaria and my family, my parents, call me Hilaria. She said that “it always bothered” her that neither name sounded good in both languages. A few years before meeting her famous husband, she said she “consolidated” things as it became confusing, and that she uses the name Hilaria because that’s what her family calls her.

In the Instagram video, she admits that she’s white, but says there are many white people in Europe. That’s true, but she has claimed that her family is “from” Spain, and it appears they just retired there in 2011 and none of them seem to have any Spanish heritage or connection to Spain at all. The question is, why do so-called “liberal” people do this when they are the ones always accusing college students of cultural appropriation for dressing up in Halloween costumes—a thing that surely is not nearly as exploitative as pretending to actually be a member of another ethnicity in real life, is it?

Listen good cops need to call out bad cops. And good liberals need to call out bad liberals. Hilaria Baldwin is a bad liberal for exploiting a culture from her comfy privilege — Roger (@Robail) December 27, 2020

If white people are so privileged, then why do some white people profit off of pretending to be a minority? If minorities were truly mistreated in this country, why would a person as privileged as Hillary Baldwin want to be one? Perhaps the problem isn’t the tricksters who do this, but the social stigma that exists against white people that leads to this kind of mental fragility. White people are the only ethnicity that can be publicly denigrated, slandered, and defamed without any consequence to the defamer. There are privileges afforded to everyone but white people that simply can’t be pushed under a rug like there won’t be consequences at some point. The message is clear: if you don’t want to be called a racist, just be non-white!

The popular definition of racism excludes all non-white people, no matter how they behave or how hateful they are to people based on the color of their skin. If you are white, according to the left, you are a racist. Full stop. This is being taught in universities all over this nation (and in some secondary schools too). Non-whites can even use the “N” word without repercussion. Try explaining this concept to a white child (as I have to three of them) and telling them that under no circumstances are they ever to use a word that will ruin their lives—but that they must also understand that non-white people can use it however they want and they must pretend it’s okay when black or brown people say it (and some white people who have the right political views). It’s Crazy Town and we live here. But in order to avoid being accused of being a racist, white people have to go to more and more extraordinary lengths. Should it surprise anyone that some white people don’t want to be white anymore?

I do enjoy, however, the fact that the race imposters are always ideologically far-left, even making a living on the race-obsessed culture in America. Race imposters are never conservatives. It’s always the fringe kook left that does things like this. Why isn’t anyone asking why? Has there ever been a conservative person who impersonated another race in order to be liked or to be more acceptable to their community? Who are the true racists in this country?