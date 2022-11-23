Lesbian Writer SLAMS J.K. Rowling Critics, Finds No ‘Truly Transphobic Message’ in Rowling’s Work

No Divination class required to predict this one. Self-described “Lesbian writer” at Huffington Post E.J. Rosetta said the obvious out loud on Twitter Tuesday: Popular writer J.K. Rowling is not a “transphobe.” She just believes in free speech and defending women’s rights.

Rosetta was asked to do an article complaining about “transphobic” Rowling quotes. Except that … Rosetta couldn’t find any.

J.K. Rowling was arguably the most popular children’s/young adult writer in the world because of her Harry Potter series, and she was strongly pro-LGBTQ, too. Then in 2019, she dared to defend a woman fired for tweeting, “men cannot change into women.” Feminist Rowling defended the fired woman — and triggered a barrage of hate that included rejections from Harry Potter movie actors and being excluded from a 20th anniversary special celebrating her Harry Potter universe.

“Dress however you please. Call yourself whatever you like. Sleep with any consenting adult who’ll have you. Live your best life in peace and security. But force women out of their jobs for stating that sex is real?” Rowling had tweeted. Which LGBTQ radicals interpreted as hateful.

But now, one lesbian writer has stepped up to defend Rowling. “Right, I’m done,” Rosetta’s tweet thread began. “3 months ago, I was tasked with writing an article detailing ‘20 Transphobic JK Rowling Quotes We’re Done With’ After 12 weeks of reading her books, tweets, full essay & finding the context of these ‘quotes’, I’ve not found a single truly transphobic message.” Rosetta then went on to defend Rowling and slam her critics.

Right, I’m done. 3 months ago, I was tasked with writing an article detailing “20 Transphobic JK Rowling Quotes We’re Done With” After 12 weeks of reading her books, tweets, full essay & finding the context of these “quotes”, I’ve not found a single truly transphobic message🧵 — E J Rosetta (@ejrosetta) November 22, 2022

Rosetta expressed admiration for Rowling. “JK Rowling is not an ‘intolerable transphobe’, she’s a (talented) woman who could have sat back & been beloved forever, but looked around & paid attention as the intersection of trans rights and women’s rights has had understandable growing pains,” Rosetta explained. Trans “rights” can be complicated, Rosetta admitted. “In many cases, one groups rights are being sacrificed for the other, with the most vulnerable women often paying the price.“ And Rowling was “paying attention,” she added.

Rosetta insisted that Rowling saw “loopholes being created” and wanted to be a voice for women. “So instead of sitting back & wishing everyone well, [JK] said ‘It’s got to be me, hasn’t it?’. She did something terrifying & amazing & used her voice, I suspect knowing damn well what was to come. That’s bravery,” Rosetta enthused.

The writer said three months of research discovered no supposedly “transphobic” Rowling quote that stood the “scrutiny of journalistic integrity.” Rosetta then took aim at Rowling’s critics. “The abuse JK has endured is beyond forgiveness. Every death threat, r*pe threat & torrent of abuse, she has born w/ grace.”

Rowling revealed in late 2021, after a doxxing attempt, that she had received “so many death threats I could paper the house with them, and I haven’t stopped speaking out.” Rowling then slammed activists who have targeted other women in similar ways. “Perhaps – and I’m just throwing this out there – the best way to prove your movement isn’t a threat to women, is to stop stalking, harassing and threatening us,” the popular writer tweeted.

It’s exactly those hate-filled activists Rosetta critiqued on Twitter. “Shame on those who have framed her under the guise of ‘reporting’ when you must know, deep down, you are just chucking out clickbait & stirring up hate. Shame on those who followed that propaganda without critical thought,” Rosetta tweeted. “You’re burning the wrong witch. I stand with @jk_rowling.”