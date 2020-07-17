Cannon, Jackson Troubles Reveal Democrats' Identity Politics Dilemma

The Democratic Party finds itself in a quandary as we head toward the November 2020 presidential election.

The Party, which in large part is based on identity politics and victimhood, could be made to decide between black supremacists and Jewish voters.

Over the past several weeks more famous black stars in sports and entertainment have expressed antisemitic sentiments and have not faced the severe consequences a white person typically would if they said something similar.

Last week Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver DeSean Jackson posted a quote he believed to be from former German Chancellor and mass murderer Adolph Hitler with an antisemitic screed.

“Hitler said, ‘because the white Jews knows that the negros are the real children of Israel. And to keep Americas secret, the Jews will blackmail America. The Jews will extort America Their plan for world domination wont work if the negros knew who they were. The white citizens of America will be terrified to know that all this time they’ve been mistreating and discriminating and lynching the children of Israel. They will fear God will destroy them as he destroyed Egypt for doing the same thing. So the elite, the Illuminati keeps this a secret at all cost.

‘After I die, I will one day cause World War 3 just by this message which will be like planting a seed in people minds until it sprouts once they nurture that seed and seek more truth and learn Hitler was right. I did the world a favor by killing the false Jews before they designated a false state of Israel,” the post read.

“This is a fake quote by the genocidal Hitler that has no basis in fact and which cannot be found in any text attributed to the Nazi leader,” Snopes reported .

Jackson was reprimanded, apologized, had his apology accepted, and got to keep his job.

Actor and comedian Nick Cannon, the former husband of superstar Mariah Carey, was not as fortunate.

During an episode of his YouTube show “Cannon’s Class” on June 30 the actor spoke to former Public Enemy rapper Professor Griff, real name Richard Griffin, who got the boot from the rap group in 1989 after he said that Jewish people “were responsible for the majority of the wickedness in the world.”

Cannon shared his thoughts, which are derived from the violent black Hebrew Israelites ideology, that black people are the real “children of Israel.”

He also spoke about history “going as deep as the Rothschilds, centralized banking, the 13 families, the bloodlines that control everything even outside of America.”

“You can’t be anti-Semitic when we are the Semitic people. When we are the same people who they want to be. That’s our birthright. We are the true Hebrews,” he said.

“And I’m going to say this carefully,” the host said as he went into an anti-white rant calling white people “savages.”

“They’re acting out of fear, they’re acting out of low self-esteem, they’re acting out of a deficiency,” he said, referring to white people’s lack of melanin.

“So, therefore, the only way that they can act is evil. They have to rob, steal, rape, kill in order to survive,” he said.

“They’re the ones that are actually closer to animals, they’re the ones that are actually the true savages,” he said, specifying that he was speaking of “Jewish people, white people, Europeans.”

Cannon has since removed the interview and apologized for the comments after being fired by ViacomCBS.

But Cannon was kept on as the host of the Fox show The Masked Singer.

He also received support from some famous black celebrities like NBA star DeWayne Wade, who later retracted his support, and was offered a job at Revolt TV by Sean “Diddy” Combs.

.@NickCannon come home to @REVOLTTV truly BLACK OWNED!!! ✊🏿❤️ We got your back and love you and what you have done for the culture. We are for our people first!!! For us! By US! Let's go!!! — Diddy (@Diddy) July 15, 2020

“@REVOLTTV truly BLACK OWNED!!! We got your back and love you and what you have done for the culture. We are for our people first!!! For us! By US! Let’s go!!!” Combs said.