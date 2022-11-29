Columns

Epoch TV Video: 'A Genocide of Christians?'

By Raymond Ibrahim 12:28 PM on November 29, 2022
(AP Photo/Mohammed Hakim)

Jan Jekielek, the host of American Thought Leaders, which airs on Epoch TV — also known as the “media giant you’ve never heard of” (published in 21 languages and in 33 countries) — recently interviewed me on the little-known but increasingly worsening phenomenon of Christian persecution, particularly throughout the Muslim world.

Below is a 1-minute trailer on YouTube, followed by a 7-minute preview on Twitter. The entire 33-minute interview is available at the subscription-based Epoch TV.

Raymond Ibrahim
Raymond Ibrahim, an expert in Islamic history and doctrine, is author of Defenders of the West: The Christian Heroes Who Stood Against Islam (2022); Sword and Scimitar: Fourteen Centuries of War between Islam and the West (2018); Crucified Again: Exposing Islam’s New War on Christians (2013); and The Al Qaeda Reader (2007). He has appeared on C-SPAN, Al-Jazeera, CNN, NPR, and PBS, and been published by the New York Times SyndicateLos Angeles TimesWashington PostFinancial TimesWeekly StandardChronicle of Higher Education, and Jane’s Islamic Affairs Analyst. Formerly an Arabic linguist at the Library of Congress, Ibrahim has guest lectured at many universities, including the U.S. Army War College, briefed governmental agencies such as U.S. Strategic Command, and testified before Congress. He has been a visiting fellow/scholar at a variety of Institutes—from the Hoover Institution to the National Intelligence University—and is currently a Shillman Fellow at the David Horowitz Freedom Center, a Judith Friedman Rosen Fellow at the Middle East Forum, and a Senior Fellow at the Gatestone Institute. His full biography is available here.  Follow Raymond at Twitter and Facebook. For media inquiries, please contact [email protected]
Tags: CHRISTIANITY
Trending
Editor's Choice