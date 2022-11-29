Epoch TV Video: 'A Genocide of Christians?'

Jan Jekielek, the host of American Thought Leaders, which airs on Epoch TV — also known as the “media giant you’ve never heard of” (published in 21 languages and in 33 countries) — recently interviewed me on the little-known but increasingly worsening phenomenon of Christian persecution, particularly throughout the Muslim world.

Below is a 1-minute trailer on YouTube, followed by a 7-minute preview on Twitter. The entire 33-minute interview is available at the subscription-based Epoch TV.