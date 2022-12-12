[WATCH] Neil Diamond Goes Viral in Touching Surprise Performance of 'Sweet Caroline'

Singer Neil Diamond surprised the audience at the opening of the Broadway show chronicling his life and career with a performance of his mega-hit “Sweet Caroline.” Diamond, 81, sang to the audience at the conclusion of “A Beautiful Noise” from the balcony of the Broadhurst Theatre, flanked by his wife, Katie McNeil.

On his doctor’s advice, Diamond retired from touring in 2018 and canceled a planned 50th-anniversary tour of Australia and New Zealand after he was diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease.

“It is with great reluctance and disappointment that I announce my retirement from concert touring. I have been so honored to bring my shows to the public for the past 50 years,” Diamond announced in a press release at the time. “I plan to remain active in writing, recording and other projects for a long time to come.”

Diamond’s vocals, still strong and resonant, rang through the theatre as he crooned the first verse of the fan-favorite song, accompanied by the cast and orchestra from the production.

And, of course, as is always the case when anyone anywhere performs “Sweet Caroline,” the audience sang along, adding, “So good! So good! So good!” after the line: “Good times never seemed so good.”

WATCH: