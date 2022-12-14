What Gifts Are American Families Shopping for This Christmas?

‘Tis the season for gift-giving and shopping.

Yes, I know that Christmas is about more than presents — so much more — but, let’s face it, buying gifts is a big headache part of the season.

It’s always fascinating to see what people are shopping for during the holiday season. As someone whose family is insanely hard to shop for, I’m always interested in what people are asking for.

The discount site Rakuten released its list of the most in-demand Christmas gifts this year.

“Sony’s Playstation 5 is the most in-demand Christmas gift in America with 13 states searching to buy the item ahead of Christmas more than any other item,” reads a press release from Rakuten.

That’s not just a regional item. Shoppers in California, Colorado, Delaware, Florida, Idaho, Illinois, Kentucky, Louisiana, Nevada, North Dakota, Ohio, Texas, and Utah are searching for the Playstation 5 more than any other gift this Christmas season. Another gaming console, the Nintendo Switch, is second, with 10 states looking for it more than anything else.

Other technological items rank high on the list, particularly those from Apple: iPads (seven states), AirPods, (six states), MacBooks (two states), and Apple Watches (one state) topping shopping lists. The Xbox Series X is tops in five states, while the Samsung Galaxy Watch and Oculus Headset top the list in one state apiece.

One particular item caught my attention. In four states, the Dyson Airwrap is the most-searched-for Christmas present. What’s the Dyson Airwrap? I looked it up; it’s a “hair styler” — basically a $600 curling iron. Go figure.

“The research conducted by online shopping experts Rakuten analyzed Google Trends data to establish the most in-demand item in each state during the Christmas period,” notes the press release.

Recommended: Tim Allen Says His New Miniseries Will Address the ‘Christ’ in ‘Christmas’



We all have people who are hard to buy for or people who want something that’s wildly expensive. If you’re not sure what to get a family member, friend, or loved one, why not give them something priceless: the gift of truth? A PJ Media VIP membership is a gift that really does keep on giving, and it’s a heck of a lot cheaper than a Dyson curling iron.

What’s so great about a VIP membership — besides the privilege of being called a VIP? Your VIP membership unlocks access to exclusive content: hotter stories, deeper dives, and even podcasts and live chats, as well as — best of all — an ad-free experience! Trust me, that alone is worth the price of admission.

All of this can be yours for far less than a streaming service, with even better savings if you pay for the whole year at once. And don’t forget about VIP Gold, which unlocks access to VIP perks at all of our Townhall Media sister sites.

PJ Media VIP is a tremendous value on its own, but you can use the promo code VIPGIFT and get 30% off! What are you waiting for? Give the gift of truth today! You and your loved ones won’t regret it, and we’ll be eternally grateful. Because supporting fearless conservative reporting and analysis is more important than ever.