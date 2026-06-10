Netanyahu Faces Election Chaos as Israel’s Knesset Moves to Tear Itself Down

Parliamentary governments fascinate me. The idea that a group of legislators can vote, say, “Forget it, let’s tear it all down,” and call a general election at just about any time blows my mind.

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I listened to a couple of podcasts from The Spectator on Tuesday night that discussed the growing dissatisfaction with Prime Minister Keir Starmer among the rank and file in the Labour Party (and, honestly, across the rest of the country) and how a leadership crisis is brewing among party faithful. It could potentially lead to a call for a general election barely two years after the election that ushered Starmer into No. 10 Downing Street.

Israel could be the latest parliamentary nation to pull the trigger on a general election. Last week, the Knesset, Israel’s parliamentary body, voted unanimously on the reading of a bill that would dissolve itself.

The Times of Israel reports:

Following a lengthy Knesset debate, lawmakers early Tuesday voted 106-0 in favor of the first reading of a coalition bill to dissolve the Knesset, potentially triggering early elections. The dissolution bill, which must pass three readings in the plenum to pass into law, had been approved for its first reading in the Knesset House Committee on Monday morning and was immediately referred to the plenum for a vote. No date has been set for the final readings of the bill. Due to internal coalition disagreements, committee chairman and coalition whip Ofir Katz advanced the bill without specifying an election date, stating that it would be inserted into the legislation only prior to its final two readings. In the meantime, Katz only said that the range of dates will be somewhere between September 8 and October 20.

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The potential elections would take place weeks before the already scheduled Oct. 27 general election, which means that this session of the Knesset could dissolve just a few days before a full term. The fractious coalition of parties that put Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu back into office has its tensions after a budget bill failed to address the controversial issue of military draft exemptions for ultra-Orthodox (Haredi) Jews.

“Israel’s 25th Knesset had been expected to be one of the few to serve its full four-year term,” explains Joel Braunold of the Chicago Council on Global Affairs. “But while lawmakers successfully approved a budget in March, Netanyahu’s coalition government failed to pass legislation that would exempt ultra-Orthodox yeshiva students from mandatory military service, prompting key parties to call to disband the 120-seat Knesset. Faced with a possible rebellion, Netanyahu’s Likud Party submitted the dissolution bill in an effort to retain some control.”

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Netanyahu is pushing for the latest possible date in the hopes that he can deliver legislative, military, and diplomatic initiatives before the election. All of this matters because his party announced that he will run in a general election.

“Prime Minister Netanyahu will run in the upcoming elections,” announced the Likud Party in a statement. “With God’s help, he will win.”

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The announcement came after President Donald Trump complimented Netanyahu in an interview with ABC News.

“If Bibi even wants to continue… I don’t know, he’s had an amazing career,” Trump told ABC’s Jonathan Karl. “Does he want to continue? Because you know, he’s a wartime prime minister.”

“We will very shortly win the war one way or the other, and you know he’s a wartime prime minister,” Trump added. “That’s okay, just like I’m a wartime president.”

The prospects for a Netanyahu victory don’t look great.

JUST IN: Bibi Netanyahu has a 33% chance to be the Israeli Prime Minister after the ‘26 election pic.twitter.com/EJBqBUsIfB — Kalshi Politics (@KalshiPolitics) June 10, 2026

“Regardless of whether the election happens on September 8, October 27, or any date in between, the vote will be critical for the future direction of Israel,” Braunold points out. “How it goes could determine whether Netanyahu cements his legacy in office or potentially in prison. And what happens has the chance of not just shaping the country but the entire region.”

Keep an eye on our biggest ally in the Middle East. It might be a bumpy ride for the next few months.

The Middle East is complicated on a slow day, and Israel’s political system just added another layer of chaos to an already volatile moment. We’ll keep watching what happens with Netanyahu, the Knesset, and America’s strongest ally in the region — without the legacy media’s usual fog machine.

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